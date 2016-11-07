Solomon Asante And Daniel Nii Adjei Excited To Break 2013 Confederations Cup Final Voodoo

Ghanaian duo; Solomon Asante and Daniel Nii Adjei could not hide their joy on Sunday as TP Mazembe walloped Mouloudia (MO) Bejaia by 4-1 in Lubumbashi to clinch the 2015/2016 CAF Confederation Cup which eluded them three years ago at the expense of CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

Having played 1-1 in the first leg in Algeria, Tout Puissant (TP) Mazembe did not fail their home fans as a brace from Rainford Kalaba and a goal each from Jonathan Bolingi and Merveille Bope was enough for the Congolese champions to realize their dream of lifting the secondary club football competition in Africa.

The Ghanaian midfield duo (Solomon Asante and Daniel Nii Adjei) said in a post-match interview that they are very delighted to win the Confederation Cup at last.

They, however, cautioned Ghanaians to uphold the peace in the country ahead of the 2016 general elections, which is just thirty days away.

TP. Mazembe will now face Champions League winners, Memolodi Sundowns of South Africa for the CAF Super Cup.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: [email protected]