Enoch Adu Kofi Eyes Black Stars Call Up

Malmo FF in Sweden midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi is focused on earning a call up to the Black Stars to contribute to the success of the Ghana national team.

After excelling in the Sweden League, Adu Kofi feels it is time for him to play a part in the national team and is ever ready to welcome an invitation from coach Avram Grant.

On the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Pharaohs of Egypt he said Ghana is capable of winning and qualifying for another World Cup fiesta.

Adu Kofi, 25 is expected to be named in Coach Avram Grant’s squad ahead of the game against the seven-time Africa Champions.

The former Ghana youth international earned his debut Black Stars call-up for the World Cup qualifier against Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

He wants a victory over the formidable Egyptian side who are seeking revenge against the Black Stars.

“We hope to win, though it will be a difficult game. They also need a win against Ghana, we are better on a good day” he said.

“It is very important for us to win because we lost points in our first game unlike Egypt who won away from home.”

The midfielder won the Swedish League title with his Club Malmo FF and he was rewarded by the club for his hard work. Many football fans believe he can play better than some players in the Black Stars with his experience in Europe and fantastic display in midfield.

Reports reaching yours truely state that he was invited for the Egypt game, but his name got missing in the final list released to the media.