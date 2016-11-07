Hearts Captain Extends Contract

Hearts of Oak’s Ivorien captain Robin Gnange has signed for another year to play for the oldest football club in Ghana.

Gnange who played many matches and was regarded as one of the best and experienced defenders is looking forward to feature for the Elephants of Cote d’Voire.

He said Accra Hearts of Oak has offered him exposure and has gained enough experience to play for his national team.

Meanwhile, Hearts are preparing for the G6 tournament which starts on Monday November 13 to Saturday November 19.

Following the resignation of coach Yaw Preko, the club has appointed Henry Wellington as assistant coach.

In another development, Hearts have signed New Edubiase goal keeper, Benjamin Mensah for two years.