Ghana Search For New Amateur Boxing Talents

Ghana is known to be a leading boxing nation in Africa, but for some time now the nation has lacked the boxers with the technical and tactical discipline to serve in the amateur ranks and win laurels.

As the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) prepares for the future, especially the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, it is organizing a three-day national individual championship at the Accra Sports Stadium Hathiramani Sports Hall from November 9th to 11th and every programme starts at 2pm.

According to a press release from the GABF, 80 amateur boxers are expected in Accra from all over the country to justify themselves for the nucleus of the national team, the black bombers.

President of the GABF, Gideon Quartey believes there are some hidden talents at some unknown places who can box or have the talent to box to become champions.

He urged the media to promote amateur boxing so that people will be aware of their programmes and activities.

Ghana was represented by one boxer at the Rio Olympic Games and Ghana's best success at the Olympics was chalked by boxers in previous Games by Eddie Blay Sn. Prince Amartey and Ike Quartey Sn.