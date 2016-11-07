Ali Royal Surf & Soccer Foundation Launched

The Ali Royals Surf & Soccer Foundation was launched on Saturday November 5 at the Bonkus Park in the Ebubonko / Amissano Electoral Area by Mr. K. Abaidu Wilson, Central Regional Sports Development Officer under the theme:Grassroots Football, Community Development.

He commended the founder, Ali Yakubu for his vision to develop and promote sports and education in a remote but popular community blessed with skillful and talented kids.

Abaidu Wilson said community development involves everyone and urged corporate bodies and philanthropists to support the Foundation that has decided to bring surfing to Ghana to promote tourism and living in a clean environment.

Hon. Michael Oson, Assembly Member for the Ebubonko / Amissano Electoral Area said sports gives a healthy life and promotes community unity and creates other opportunities for development in education, sanitation, clean environment and togetherness.

He advised members of the NGO and other young sportsmen to take sports serious because they serve as ambassadors and role models.

Eddie Williams, member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical staff who served on the bench of the recent World Under 17 Female Championship was chairman of the launch representing Francis Oti Akenteng, the Technical Director who was in Nigeria for international assignment.

He also congratulated Ali Yakubu and expressed his satisfaction with the display of ball control by the kids from Ebubonko community.

He said Africans are naturally blessed with football, because most children are not taught the technics, but they know how to turn, break, pass, kick and shoot, so they have to learn psychology and build their physique, strength and speed.

According to Coach Williams plans are advanced to equip the Foundation members and also attract support from the United Arab Emirates to promote and develop surfing in Saltpond and other beaches with strong sea waves.

Mr. Thomas Ewudzi Zito, a member of the Ghana Women’s Football Committee presented a message from FIFA on “Grassroots Football”.

Ali Yabuku, the Founder and Programmes Director of the Foundation said it had been easy since last year when he decided to register the Foundation and attract the kids with the consent of their parents to join the “Ali Royals” programme.

He explained that they are involved in grassroots football development, unearthing and grooming promising kids from age 7 up wards, who are taught life skills, reading and writing, making friends, art and communication.

He stressed that they are also involved in health screening and promote quality lifestyle for better health, neat environment, clean beaches and fair play in sports.

Peter Hansel and Josephine Zielbauer of the Anopa Project said the Ali Royal Foundation is doing a great work that must be supported by both local and international organisations, because the players are skillful and talented, but from poor homes who need funds for education and other projects.

Hansel noted that Anopa is interested in such positive initiatives and will support them. He tasked other organisations to help the Ali Royals Surf and Soccer Foundation.

After the grand launch with the unveiling a poster on their activities, the kids thrill the guests with fine football artistry.

Owusu Boateng of Asafo FM, a popular sports presenter in the Central Region said the media must promote activities in the regions, not only the capital.