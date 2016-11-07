Ghana open Dubai training camp today ahead of Egypt clash

Ghana's national team is expected to open its training camp in Dubai on Monday morning in preparation for Sunday's crucial World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

The Black Stars are having their camp in the Gulf country ahead of the match against the Pharaohs scheduled for Alexandria.

The team is expected to fine-tune itself in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) for six days before flying for the game to be played at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Ghana, three-time participants in the FIFA World Cup, will be chasing their first win in Group E of the qualifiers after drawing against Uganda at home last month.

Egypt lead the group with three points, two more than second-placed Ghana and Uganda.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com