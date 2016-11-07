Injured Ghana ace Gyan expected to boost Black Stars in UAE training camp

Injured Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is expected to visit the Black Stars in their training camp in Dubai ahead of their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt, sources close to the striker have told Ghanasoccernet.com.

Gyan is not part of coach Avram Grant's 23-man squad for the match to be played in Alexandria on Sunday.

However the striker, who is based in the UAE, is expected to visit the team during their training sessions in Dubai to boost their confidence.

His presence will serve as a morale booster for the team which is desperately seeking a victory in Egypt.

The Black Stars team will begin camping in Dubai on Monday ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier.

The local contingent will left Ghana for Dubai on Saturday with the foreign players expected to have joined by last night.

The Black Stars are in desperate need of points in the World Cup qualifiers and coach Avram Grant is leaving no stone unturned as he bid to seize the Egyptian fortress of Alexandria.

The Black Stars will spend a week in Dubai before leaving for Egypt for the game.

