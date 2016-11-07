Egypt coach Hector Cuper exudes confidence in squad ahead of crucial Ghana clash

Egyptian coach Hector Cuper says the strong depth in his squad win guide the Pharaohs to a victory over Ghana when the two sides clash in Sunday's 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Argentine is showering praises on his players and has expressed the optimism that their showing in recent matches will help them defeat the Black Stars in Alexandria on Sunday.

Ghana will take on Egypt in the second round of the qualifiers scheduled for 13 November in Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

"I trust my squad and we are confident in our abilities to win," the Argentine manager said on Sunday when asked about their ability to defeat Ghana in the qualifier.

"I trust my players who are determined to clinch the three points.'

The Black Stars will fine-tune in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) for six days before flying for the game to be played at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Ghana, three-time participants in the FIFA World Cup, will be chasing their first win in Group E of the qualifiers after drawing against Uganda at home last month.

Egypt lead the group with three points, two more than second-placed Ghana and Uganda.

