Ghana expect quick player arrivals ahead of crucial Egypt World Cup qualifier

Ghana will be hoping their Europe-based players will make quick arrivals in their training camp in Dubai to demonstrate their seriousness ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday.

Coach Avram Grant's 23-man squad to face the Pharaohs in Alexandria is dominated by players plying their trade in Europe.

Previous late arrivals from their bases in Europe has been mentioned as one of the factors that led to their goalless draw against Egypt last month.

With a much more difficult task as hand, the Black Stars players are expected to make quicker arrivals in camp than they have previously done.

The speed of player arrivals in camp will show to the Black Stars fans that they are eager to win the match against Egypt.

The Black Stars team will begin camping in Dubai today ahead of their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria.

The local contingent will left Ghana for Dubai on Saturday night with the foreign players expected to have started joining on last night.

The Black Stars are in desperate need of points in the World Cup qualifiers and coach Avram Grant is leaving no stone unturned as he bid to seize the Egyptian fortress of Alexandria.

The Black Stars will spend a week in Dubai before leaving for Egypt for the game.

