7 November 2016

Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori scores AMAZING finish for AIK in Swedish league

Ghana international Ebenezer Ofori scored a superb strike for AIK in their 3-1 win over Kalmar in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday evening.

The former Ghana U20 lateral defence drew applauds from the stands at the Friends Arena after scoring from an outstanding finish.

Ofori, who was unmarked, collected a pass in open space and picked his spot with a clinical finish.

The 75th minute strike nailed the coffin on Kalmar who had rushed into a 10th minute lead.

The former New Edubiase United player has now scored 3 league goals in 27 appearances.

While playing for Ghana U20 and New Edubiase, Ofori was a lateral defender but has now been shifted to play in midfield by AIK manager Rikard Norling.

His Ghanaian compatriot Patrick Kpozo did not take part in the game.

