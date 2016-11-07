Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 7 November 2016

Former Inter Allies defender Saban Lawson grabs consolation goal for Goteborg in Swedish top-flight

Ghanaian defender Saban Lawson registered his first goal of the season in Sweden after scoring the consolation goal in their 3-1 loss at Norrkoping on Sunday evening.

The 19-year-old raced the visitors into a 9th minute lead at the Ã–stgÃ¶taporten but his side eventually slipped to a painful loss.

He collected a loose ball inside the box and hammered home, beating the hosts keeper with his effort.

The goal is Lawson's first ever goal in the Swedish top-flight.

His Ghanaian compatriot Prosper Kasim came off the bench to play for Goteborg.

