7 November 2016

William Owusu on target for FC Antwerp in Roeselare reverse in Belgian lower-tier

Ghanaian forward William Owusu Acheampong netted the consolation goal for FC Antwerp in their 2-1 loss against SV Roeselare in the Belgian second-tier league on Sunday.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for Antwerp at the Stadion Schiervelde two minutes into the second-half but his side threw away the lead to lose.

The former Westerlo forward has now scored three (3) goals in his last two games for Antwerp.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

