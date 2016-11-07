William Owusu on target for FC Antwerp in Roeselare reverse in Belgian lower-tier

Ghanaian forward William Owusu Acheampong netted the consolation goal for FC Antwerp in their 2-1 loss against SV Roeselare in the Belgian second-tier league on Sunday.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for Antwerp at the Stadion Schiervelde two minutes into the second-half but his side threw away the lead to lose.

The former Westerlo forward has now scored three (3) goals in his last two games for Antwerp.

