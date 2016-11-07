Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Christian Atsu & Raphael Dwamena dominate headlines, Buaben and 13 OTHERS score plus Badu shines and more

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu stole the headlines among Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend after scoring for Newcastle United in the Championship.

Meanwhile Austria-based Raphael Dwamena perpetuated his scoring run by netting his 14th goal of the season.

Elsewhere Ebenezer Ofori, Saban Lawson, Prince Buaben, Nasiru Mohammed and Emmanuel Boateng all scored for their club.

Dutch-born Edwin Gyasi, Kwame Nsor, Manfred Osei-Kwado, Michael Ofosu Appiah, Tariqe Fosu, Emmanuel Hackman, William Owusu and Duane Ofori-Acheampong all got on the score-sheet on a busy weekend for Ghanaian stars abroad.

ENGLAND

Dutch-born Ghanaian Timothy Fosu-Mensah was introduced in second-half stoppage-time by Manchester United who won 3-1 against Swansea City.

Both Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp were unused substitute by Leicester City who succumbed to a 2-1 home loss against West Bromwich Albion.

Striker Kwesi Appiah could not make the Crystal Palace squad for their 3-2 loss at Burnley on Saturday.

Ghana vice captain Andre Ayew started his second game of the season and played 63 minutes for West Ham United in their 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

Fulham nicked a 2-0 win at Brentford. Belgian-born Ghanaian midfielder Denis Odoi watched the entire game from the bench.

Christian Atsu struck a 3rd minute opener for Newcastle United in their 2-1 win over Cardiff City. The Chelsea loanee was replaced late in the game.

Black Stars newbie Andy Kyere Yiadom flourished in lateral defence for Barnsley in their 0-0 draw at Burton on Saturday.

Elvis Manu warmed the bench for Brighton in their 2-0 away win over Bristol City.

Aston Villa lifted themselves 14th place after beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1. Ghana winger Albert Adomah played the full 90 minutes but Jordan Ayew missed the game with suspension.

In the FA Cup, Ghanaian Derek Asamoah warmed the bench for Carlisle United in their 5-3 win over St Albans City.

Elsewhere neither Daniel Agyei nor Corey Addai was in the Coventry City team that held Morecombe Wanderers to a 1-1 draw.

English-born Ghanaian attacker Tariqe Fosu got on the score-sheet for Colchester United as they succumbed to a 2-1 home loss against Chesterfield Town in the English FA Cup on Saturday.

Another English-born Ghanaian forward Duane Ofori-Acheampong scored one of the consolation goals for Dartford City who lost 6-3 against Sutton United in the English FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

SCOTLAND

Partick Thistle succumbed to a 2-1 home loss against Aberdeen. Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman captained Thistle in the home reverse.

Former Leicester City striker Joe Dodoo was brought on in the 80th minute by Rangers in their 1-1 draw with Ross County.

Former Watford midfielder Prince Buaben scored for Heart of Midlothian in their 2-2 draw with St Johnstone in the Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

AUSTRIA

Kadri Mohammed warmed the bench for Austria Wien in their humiliating 5-1 by Rheindorf Altach.

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Kevin Luckassen sat on the bench for St Polten in their surprising 2-1 away win over Sturm Graz.

Liefering remain without a win in their last four games after drawing 0-0 with Wattens on Friday. Ghana attacker Samuel Tetteh was booked in the 51st minute and played full throttle for Liefering but duo Lawrence Ati and Gideon Mensah were unused.

Former WAFA defender Kennedy Boateng watched from the LASK Linz bench as they pipped Floridsdorfer AC 1-0 at the Waldstadion.

Dutch-born Kevin Tano warmed the bench for Horn who earned a point from Wacker Innsbruck after holding them to a 0-0 draw at their own backyard.

Striker Raphael Dwamena fired Austria Lustenau to the summit of the league after scoring their solitary goal in the 66th minute. Dwamena has now scored 12 league goals.

BULGARIA

Former Ghana youth attacker Francis Narh was in full time action for Levski Sofia in their 1-0 home triumph over visiting Cherno More.

In the second-tier league, former Olympique Marseille starlet Kevin Osei played for Spartak Pleven in their 4-3 away loss against Bansko.

DENMARK

Danish-born Ghanaian attacker Kevin Mensah watched from the bench as his Esbjerg side posted a 3-0 win over AaB in the Superliga.

Meanwhile ex-New Edubiase United captain Ibrahim Moro flourished in midfield for Silkeborg in their 0-0 draw at AGF on Friday.

Mase Nana Addo Welbeck played 57 minutes for BK Odense in their 2-1 home loss against Lyngby.

Meanwhile at the CASA Arena Horsens, winger Joseph Mensah could not make the Horsens squad for their 5-1 thrashing by visiting Midtjylland.

Nordsjaelland slipped to a 2-1 loss at Randers FC. Ghanaian pair of Ernest Asante and Godsway Donyoh both started the game for the losers while Divine Naah returned from injury to warm their bench.

EGYPT

Striker John Antwi returned to action to play for Al Ahly in their 1-0 win over FC Tanta in the Premier League on Friday.

Elsewhere Emmanuel Banahene and Torric Jebrin were both involved in action for Ismaily as they sneaked past ENPPI 2-1.

FRANCE

Striker Abdul Majeed Waris was in full time action for Lorient but failed to find the back of the net in their 2-1 loss at Bordeaux.

2015 Ghana U20 defender Emmanuel Ntim was out of the Valenciennes side that lost 2-0 at Troyes.

French-born Grejohn Kyei missed Stade de Reims' 2-1 win Strasbourg with injury.

Former Ghana U17 captain Charles Boateng played the full 90 minutes for Avranches in their 1-1 draw at Quevilly Rouen in the third-tier league.

GERMANY

Schalke 04 made it two wins out of two after beating Werder Bremen 3-1 at the Veltins Arena. Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman climbed off the bench in the 88th minute to play for the Royal Blues while youngster Bernard Tekpetey watched the game from the bench.

German-born Gideon Jung played in midfield for Hamburg SV who suffered a 5-2 loss at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

Defender Daniel Opare could not make the grades for Augsburg's 2-0 away win over Ingolstadt.

Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga could not make the Heindenheim squad for their 2-1 win over Karlsruher SC on Friday in the Bundesliga 2.

Former Liberty Professionals youngster Hans Sarpei Nunoo could not make the Stuttgart squad for their 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

Neither Phil Ofosu-Ayeh nor Joe Baffo was involved in Eintracht Braunschweig's 2-2 draw with Hannover 96.

Dynamo Dresden made it two wins out of two after posting a 2-0 won over Fortuna Dusseldorf. German-born Ghanaian Erich Berko was in 88 minutes of action for the winners.

Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei-Kwadwo cemented the victory for SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach as they beat Mainz 05 2-0 in an away clash in the German Liga 3 on Saturday.

Former Dortmund midfielder Evans Owusu Nyarko sat on the Holstein Kiel bench in their 0-0 draw with Rot-WeiÃŸ Erfurt on Saturday.

Ghanaian forward Okyere Kwasi Wriedt believes his Ghanaian compatriot Marcel Appiah holds the aces to solve VfL Osnabruck's defensive problems.

American-born Ghanaian Joe Gyau finally returned to the Borussia Dortmund II squad after several months of injury lay-off. He warmed the bench in their 2-2 draw with Borussia M'gladbach.

Former Wolfsburg midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh played for Havelse in their 3-0 defeat at Borussia Hildesheim.

Midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for SprockhÃ¶vel who drew 3-3 with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

NETHERLANDS

Manchester City starlet Yaw Yeboah was influential in midfield for FC Twente in their 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Arena.

Former Ajax Amsterdam youngster Leeroy Owusu played 83 minutes for Excelsior Rotterdam in their 2-1 loss against FC Utrecht.

Kumasi-born Portugal youth international Asumah Ankrah played 68 minutes for Willem II in their 1-0 loss at ADO Den Haag.

Former Arsenal star Quincy Owusu-Abeyie climbed off the bench late into the game to provide an assist for NEC Nijmegen in their 1-1 draw with FC Groningen in the Dutch top-flight league on Saturday. Reagy Ofosu was unused in the game.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen was booked in the 40th minute and played the entire game for AZ Alkmaar in their 2-2 draw with Ajax.

Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong was not part of the NAC Breda side that lost 2-1 against Ajax II on Friday.

Injured Raymond Gyasi watched FC Cambuur's 2-1 win over Voldendam from the stands.

At the Jan Louwers Stadion, Ghanaian youth forward Rodney Antwi played full throttle for FC Utrecht II in their 2-1 loss against FC Eindhoven.

VVV-Venlo maintained their leadership with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Dordrecht. Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku Agyemang was in full time action for Venlo.

In the third-tier league, Carlos Opoku scored the equaliser for Koninklijke HFC in their 2-2 draw with Sparta Rotterdam II. Ghanaian youth striker Felicia Ofori Lovette came off the bench to play for Sparta.

15-year-old prodigy Myron Boadu lost his place in the AZ Alkmaar II team that hammered Spakenburg 5-0. But defender Ralph Dua played in defence for the losers.

17-year-old Aaron Kwarko was introduced in the 71st minute by Vitesse Arnhem II in their 3-1 loss at HHC.

POLAND

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh conspicuously missed out of Lech Poznan's 5-0 win over Ruch ChorzÃ³w.

Youngster Saddam Sulley was not in the Legia Warsaw squad but Belgian international of Ghanaian descent Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe lasted 88 minutes in their 2-0 win over Cracovia KrakÃ³w at the Pepsi Arena.

TURKEY

Alanyaspor posted a 4-3 win over Gaziantepspor. Both Nuru Sulley and Isaac Sackey played for the winners. But Fatau Mohammed could not make the Gaziantepspor squad for the game.

Istanbul shocked themselves with a 2-1 away win over Galatasaray. Ghanaian youth defender Joseph Attamah sat on the Istanbul bench.

Samuel Inkoom could not make the Antalyaspor squad for their 1-0 win over GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸi while Kamal Issah could also not make the GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸi squad for the game.

In the Lig 1, Ghana defender John Boye played for 10-man Sivasspor who drew 0-0 with bottom-placed ElazÄ±ÄŸspor.

Jerry Akaminko was absent from the EskiÅŸehirspor squad as they pipped Adana Demirspor 1-0 at their own backyard. Ghana youth midfielder Seidu Salifu sat on the Demispor bench.

UKRAINE

Striker Kwame Karikari was introduced in the 76th minute by Stal Kamianske who won 1-0 against Volyn.

ITALY

Juventus returned to their winning run after beating Chievo Verona 2-1. Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah was left out of the Old Ladies squad for the game at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu regained his starting role in Udinese and played the full throttle as they held Genoa to a 1-1 draw. His Ghanaian compatriot Isaac Cofie warmed the bench for the home side.

Swedish player of Ghanaian descent Robin Quaison was introduced in the 85th minute by Palermo who were beat 2-1 by AC Milan.

Afriyie Acquah warmed the Torino bench in their 5-1 hammering of Cagliari on Saturday.

Sassuolo slipped to a 3-0 home loss against Atalanta. Ghanaian kid Claud Adjapong warmed the bench for Sassuolo but Alfred Duncan was not part of their squad for the game.

Godfred Donsah watched from the Bologna bench as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to fire AS Roma to a 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

In the Serie B, Ghanaian youth defender Isaac Donkor warmed the bench for Avellino in their 1-0 home loss against Frosinone. Atalanta loanee Patrick Asmah was suspended for the game.

Moses Odjer played 46 minutes for ten-man Salernitana who lost 2-0 against Cittadella.

Maxwell Boadu Acosty played 73 minutes for Latina in their 2-1 win over Bari. Injured Boakye-Yiadom was not part of the squad but former AC Milan player Kingsley Boateng warmed the Bari bench.

Daniel Kofi Agyei played for Ancona in their 1-1 draw with SÃ¼dtirol on Saturday.

In the third-tier league, former Torino starlet Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Pistoiese in their 1-1 draw with Arezzo.

Former Atalanta starlet Gullet Asante Okyere came off the bench to play for Giana Erminio in their 2-2 draw with Renate.

In the Primavera League, Emmanuel Osei played for Torino in their 4-1 win over Sassuolo.

SPAIN

Inaki Williams played the full 90 minutes for Athletic Club in their 0-0 draw with Espanyol on Sunday.

Thomas Partey was introduced in the second-half by Atletico Madrid who were beaten 2-0 at Real Sociedad.

Kevin-Prince Boateng continued his impressive run of form by playing 80 minutes for Las Palmas in their 1-0 win over Eibar.

In the Segunda Division, goalkeeper Razak Brimah continued his bench warming exercise at Cordoba as they lost 2-1 against Almeria on Sunday.

In the Segunda B, Clifford Aboagye was in full time action for Granada B in their 1-1 draw at Extremadura UD on Sunday.

AFRICA

In the CAF Confederation Cup, winger Solomon Asante assisted a goal for TP Mazembe who cruised to a 4-1 win over MO Bejaia to lift the title. Midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei also started the game at the Stade du TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi. But Kissi-Boateng, Gladson Awako and Yaw Frimpong were not in the match-day squad for the game.

BELGIUM

At the Jan Breydelstadion, midfielder Bennard Kumordzi came off the bench to play the last 5 minutes for Genk who held Club Brugge to a 1-1 draw.

Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah both started the game for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw with KV Oostende. But French-born Ghanaian Dennis Appiah was not part of the Anderlecht squad for the game.

Defender Nana Kwesi Asare lasted the entire period of the game for Gent in their 2-0 win over Waasland-Beveren. Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah watched the game from the bench.

Westerlo slipped to a 2-1 home loss against Zulte-Waregem. Ghanaian pair of Elton Acolatse and Mitch Apau played the full 90 minutes for Westerlo.

Ghanaian kid Eric Ocansey was replaced in the 91st minute AS Eupen who mauled Sin-Truiden 4-2.

In the second-tier league, William Owusu scored the consolation goal for FC Antwerp in their 2-1 loss at SV Roeselare on Sunday.

Issahaku Yakubu flourished in defence for Lierse SK in their 1-0 away win over OH Leuven.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh was unused by Slovacko in their 1-0 away win over KarvinÃ¡ in the top-flight.

GREECE

Midfielder Owusu-Ansah Kontor was in action for Larissa in their 2-1 loss at Panaitolikos on Sunday.

In other games, Michael Asigba was in full time action for Veria who lost 2-0 against Kerkyra.

Wakaso Mubarak was in action for Panathinaikos in their 3-0 defeat at Olympiakos on Sunday.

NORWAY

Stromsgodset and Haugesund shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng played the entire match for Godset but Mohammed Abu was not part of their squad for the game.

Defender Francis Dickoh watched from the bench as his Lillestrom side nicked a slim 1-0 win over Molde.

Adam Kwarasey was dropped to bench in Rosenborg BK's 2-1 win over Bodo/Glimt.

Aalesund sealed their top-flight status with a 4-2 win over Sogndal IF. Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi scored the third goal and played the full 90 minutes. Gilbert Koomson and Mahatma Otoo were in action for Sogndal.

Dennis Antwi was in full time action for relegated IK Start in their 3-0 loss at Stabaek.

Manchester City starlet Ernest Agyiri played 67 minutes for Valerenga in their 2-0 away win over Viking on Sunday.

KAZAKHSTAN

Striker Patrick Twumasi set up three goals for FC Astana in their 5-3 win over Irtysh in the FA Cup.

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng came off the bench to score and later got sent off in Moreirense's 2-1 loss against Vitoria Setubal.

In the second-tier league, former FC Porto starlet Lumor Agbenyenu played for 10-man Portimonense in their 1-0 win over Gil Vicente. But Emmanuel Sarpong could not make their squad for the game.

2015 Ghana U20 striker Osei Barnes played the full 90 minutes for Pacos Ferreira in their 1-1 draw with Chaves.

Atletico Madrid loanee Bernard Mensah was introduced in the 63rd minute and was booked two minutes later in Vitoria Guimaraes' 2-1 win over Nacional.

Alhassan Wakaso lasted 58 minutes for Boavista in their 2-1 home reverse against Boavista.

Elsewhere Vizela and Vitoria Guimaraes II shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Panin Boakye and Joseph Amoah played for Vizela and Guimaraes II respectively.

Kwame Nsor struck the opener for UniÃ£o Madeira who lost 2-1 against Varzim.

Former Ghana U17 midfielder Emmanuel Oti played 42 minutes for Sporting Braga II in their 2-1 win over Penafiel.

Former Liberty Professionals defender Emmanuel Hackman scored the second goal for Desportivo Aves in their 2-0 win over Academica Coimbra. Ghanaian Ernest Ohemeng played for Academica.

Sporting CovilhÃ£ earned a point after holding Benfica B to a 2-2 draw. Ghanaian defender Richard Ofori played the full 90 minutes for the away side while Henry Mendarius came off the bench to play but former New Edubiase United midfielder Prince Agyemang was unused.

ROMANIA

Sulley Muniru played 49 minutes to help Steaua Bucuresti to win 2-0 against Viitorul and open a 3-point lead at the top of the table.

RUSSIA

Former Arsenal starlet Emmanuel Frimpong watched from the Arsenal Tula bench in their 4-1 away loss against Rostov. Defender Awal Mohammed could not make their squad for the game.

Defender Jonathan Mensah was at the heart of defence for Anzhi who were battered 4-0 by Lokomotiv Moscow. Rabiu Mohammed is injured and missed the game.

SWEDEN

Ghana midfielder Enock Adu Kofi starred in midfield for Malmo FF who brushed aside Hammarby 3-0. He played the full 90 minutes. Defender Joseph Aidoo was not in the Hammarby squad for the game.

Gefle stunned Ostersunds FK 4-2 at the Jamtkraft Arena. Kwame Bonsu and Sam Mensah watched the game from the Gefle and Ostersunds bench respectively.

Former Inter Allies defender Saban Lawson scored the consolation goal for IFK Goteborg in their 3-1 loss at NorrkÃ¶ping. Forward Prosper Kasim came off the bench to play for the losers.

Nasiru Mohammed got on the score-sheet for BK Hacken in their 7-1 hammering of relegated Falkenberg. Abubakari Mohammed also played for Hacken while Baba Mensah warmed their bench. Enock Kwakwa played for the losers.

Ebenezer Ofori scored the third goal for AIK in their 3-1 win over Kalmar. Patrick Kpozo was not part of the AIK squad for the game.

In the second-tier league, Kingsley Sarfo featured for Sirius in their 2-1 loss at Dalkurd.

Meanwhile neither Lord Ofosuhene nor Yussif Chibsah was in the Ljungskile side that lost 3-1 against Trelleborg.

SWITZERLAND

Former Real Mallorca defender Kasim Nuhu was a pillar in defence for Young Boys Bern in their 2-2 draw with Luzern on Sunday. Youngster Kwadwo Duah did not make the trip with the Boys squad.

Ebenezer Assifuah played 65 minutes for FC Sion who won 3-2 against FC Thun. Ishmael Yartey was not in the Sion squad for the game.

USA

Ema Boateng was not part of the LA Galaxy squad that suffered elimination from the MLS play-off by losing 3-1 on penalties to Colorado Rapids.

Dominic Oduro assisted the opening goal for Montreal Impact and played the full 90 minutes to help them to win 2-1 against New York Red Bulls.

In the second-tier league, Derek Boateng was not in the Rayo Oklahoma side that lost 2-1 against New York Cosmos.

ESTONIA

Former Asante Kotoko defender Michael Ofosu-Appiah scored for Infonet in their 2-1 away win over NÃµmme Kalju in the Estonian top-flight on Saturday. 2006 Ghana World Cup star Haminu Dramani came off the bench to play for Infonet.

ALBANIA

Former Chievo Verona player Caleb Ekuban was in full time action for Partizani in their 1-1 draw with LuftÃ«tari.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh started the game for Dinamo Brest and helped them to a 1-0 win over Granit. Duo Dickson Afoakwah and Latif Amadu came off the bench to play for the winners.

CROATIA

Former Inter Milan and Genoa starlet Said Ahmed Said came off the bench in the 61st minute to play for Hajduk Split in their 2-1 loss at Rijeka.

