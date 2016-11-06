Ghanaian Players Abroad: Recap of the weekend's football games

Ghanaian players abroad played their finals games for their respective clubs ahead of the international break which will see them face Egypt in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew started his first Premier League game for West Ham United following his return from a long injury layoff.

The Ghanaian player played 62 minutes before being replaced by Ashley Fletcher.

West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City in the game at the Olympic Stadium.

Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp were unused substitutes for Premier League champions Leicester City who lost their home game to West Bromwich Albion by two goals to one.

Christian Atsu who was given a start in Newcastle United's Championship game against Cardiff City scored the opening goal of the game for Rafael Benitez's team. The Ghanaian player was replaced in additional time by Mohamed Diame with his Newcastle team still top of the English Championship.

Albert Adomah made a full recovery from injury to play in the entire game between Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.

The Ghanaian and his team won by two goals to one. Jordan Ayew did not paly a part in Aston Villa's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.

