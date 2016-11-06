Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
6 November 2016

Western Region Division One Middle League: Fijai Real United make history

Fijai Real United has become the first club to qualify to a national Division One League from Fijai after beating former Division olOne campaigners Dolphins FC 5-4 on penalties in the final of the Western Regional Super Middle League on Sunday.

The in-form Fijai-based side didn't concede a goal in the campaign to the second tier side of Ghana football.

The side missed a lot of chances in regulations time and had to try their last luck through penalty shootout after the final whistle.

Dolphins, coming back from a penalty win in the semi - final missed their third kick giving a great advantage to the youthful Fijai United side who scored their remaining two kicks to win in dramatic fashion.

They, therefore, qualify to represent the Western Region in next season's national division one league.

