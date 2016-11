D.C United beat Abesim Youth 3-0 on last day of Brong Ahafo Division Two Zone 1A to qualify for the sub-middle league.

The Sunyani-based accumulated 32 points with nine wins, five draws and two loses in 16 matches played.

DC topped the zone and have been joined by Nsoatre Stars and Reformers of Prisons.

