Hector Cuper hands late call up to two-time Egyptian Premier League goal king Hossam 'Paulo' Salama for Ghana clash

FC Smouha goal merchant Hossam 'Paulo' Salama has earned a late call up to Egypt's squad for their crucial 2018 World up qualifier against Ghana.

Paulo, Egyptian Premier League top scorer for the past two seasons, has constantly been overlooked by the national handlers.

But current coach Hector Cuper has decided to assess him after he was excluded in the initial 23-man squad.

Paulo, 32, has scored six goals in eight games so far this term but second on the chart with one goal behind leading scorer Ahmed El-Sheikh.

He made a cameo against Guinea in a friendly.

Group E leaders Egypt will host Ghana on 13 November at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second round of matches.

