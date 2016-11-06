Real have announced that Ronaldo will formally sign a deal running until June 30, 2021 - by which time he will have turned 36 - at an event alongside club president Florentino Perez on Monday.

"The official event for the renewal of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract will take place tomorrow, Monday 7 November at 1:30pm in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium," the statement read.

"The Portuguese forward will extend his contract until 30 June 2021 at the event attended by club president Florentino Perez and the player himself."

News of Ronaldo's contract comes just a week after Real announced a new six-year deal for Gareth Bale.

It has been reported that Ronaldo's new deal will ensure he remains Real's highest-paid player.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had teased about Ronaldo's new deal when speaking after Madrid's 3-0 win over Leganes on Sunday afternoon.

Real Madrid confirm Cristiano Ronaldo signing new deal until 2021

Tom Adams

30 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid which runs until the summer of 2021.

Real have announced that Ronaldo will formally sign a deal running until June 30, 2021 - by which time he will have turned 36 - at an event alongside club president Florentino Perez on Monday.

"The official event for the renewal of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract will take place tomorrow, Monday 7 November at 1:30pm in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium," the statement read.

"The Portuguese forward will extend his contract until 30 June 2021 at the event attended by club president Florentino Perez and the player himself."

News of Ronaldo's contract comes just a week after Real announced a new six-year deal for Gareth Bale.

It has been reported that Ronaldo's new deal will ensure he remains Real's highest-paid player.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had teased about Ronaldo's new deal when speaking after Madrid's 3-0 win over Leganes on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm happy because he is a player who has to finish his career in Madrid. It is unique," Zidane said in comments reported by Marca.

"His dream is to finish here and why I'm glad he has renewed and will end it in this white shirt as I did."

Ronaldo, 31, joined Madrid from Manchester United for a then world record transfer fee of £80million in 2009.

He has scored more than 350 goals for the club while winning two Champions League crowns, one league title and two Copa del Reys as well as the Supercopa, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.