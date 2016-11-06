Yaw Yeboah impresses for Twente in draw at Eindhoven

Ghanaian youngster Yaw Yeboah was hugely instrumental for his club side FC Twente as they held PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 draw in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

Yeboah who has been on recent fine form for the side kept pressure on the PSV defenders until he was substituted with just a minute remaining.

Twente who were playing away at the Philips stadion opened scoring in the 53rd minute through striker Enes Unal.

PSV pulled level after less than 10 minutes with a strike from Hector Moreno.

The results keeps Yaw Yeboah’s side in 6th place with 19 points after 12 match days in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu