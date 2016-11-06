Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 6 November 2016 19:36 CET

Yaw Yeboah impresses for Twente in draw at Eindhoven

By MyJoyOnline

Ghanaian youngster Yaw Yeboah was hugely instrumental for his club side FC Twente as they held PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 draw in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

Yeboah who has been on recent fine form for the side kept pressure on the PSV defenders until he was substituted with just a minute remaining.

Twente who were playing away at the Philips stadion opened scoring in the 53rd minute through striker Enes Unal.

PSV pulled level after less than 10 minutes with a strike from Hector Moreno.

The results keeps Yaw Yeboah’s side in 6th place with 19 points after 12 match days in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

