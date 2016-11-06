Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 6 November 2016 19:06 CET

Mazembe win maiden Caf Confed crown

By Wires

brace from Rainford Kalaba inspired TP Mazembe to a 4-1 (5-2 on aggregate) win over MO Béjaïa in the second-leg of the 2016 Caf Confederations Cup final at the Stade TP Mazembe on Sunday afternoon.

The Democratic Republic of Congo giants claimed their first Caf Confederations Cup crown, adding to the five CAF Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet.

Following a 1-1 stalemate in Blida a week ago, Mazembe were always going to be favourites to do the job in Lubumbashi and the Ravens didn't disappoint as they achieved more success in continental club football.

Hubert Velud's troops opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute with Merveille Bope latching onto a free-kick at the back post, the perfect start for the hosts who troubled their visitors from crosses into the area throughout the clash.

The Ravens continued to probe and despite the best efforts of Chamseddine Rahmani, Mazembe would not be denied a second before the break -- Kalaba's thunderous strike from the edge of the area whistling past the Algerian goal-minder on 43 minutes.

The Zambian midfielder completed his brace in the 62nd minute. His eighth goal of the tournament stemmed from a perfect through ball by Solomon Asante as Kalaba finished with a crisp left-footed strike into the roof of the net.

MO Bejaia finally had something to cheer about with 75 minutes on the clock as Sofiane Khadir pulled a goal back by sliding the ball past the onrushing Sylvain Gbohouo.

The Crabs' joy, though, was short lived as Jonathan Bolingi restored parity two minutes later to secure their first title following their defeat in the 2013 showpiece to CS Sfaxien.

Mazembe will as a result face Caf Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Super Cup next year.

TP Mazembe (2) 4 (Bope 7' Kalaba 43' 62' Bolingi 77')

MO Bejaia (0) 1 (Khadir 75')
TP Mazembe: Gbohouo; Kilitsho, Coulibaly, Luyindama, Mpeko - Bope, Kalaba (Kanda 84'), Adjei (Koffi 77'), Assale - Asante (Adama Traore 69'), Bolingi

MO Bejaia: Rahmani; Benettayeb (Belkacemi 67'), Rahal, Khadir, Sidibe, Athmani, Betorangal, Baouali, Salhi, Ferhat (Yesli 61') - Yaya

Sports News

People say life is short. Life is only short when you have wasted the earlier opportunities of life.
By: Kofi B. KUKUBOR
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img