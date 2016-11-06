Mazembe win maiden Caf Confed crown

brace from Rainford Kalaba inspired TP Mazembe to a 4-1 (5-2 on aggregate) win over MO Béjaïa in the second-leg of the 2016 Caf Confederations Cup final at the Stade TP Mazembe on Sunday afternoon.

The Democratic Republic of Congo giants claimed their first Caf Confederations Cup crown, adding to the five CAF Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet.

Following a 1-1 stalemate in Blida a week ago, Mazembe were always going to be favourites to do the job in Lubumbashi and the Ravens didn't disappoint as they achieved more success in continental club football.

Hubert Velud's troops opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute with Merveille Bope latching onto a free-kick at the back post, the perfect start for the hosts who troubled their visitors from crosses into the area throughout the clash.

The Ravens continued to probe and despite the best efforts of Chamseddine Rahmani, Mazembe would not be denied a second before the break -- Kalaba's thunderous strike from the edge of the area whistling past the Algerian goal-minder on 43 minutes.

The Zambian midfielder completed his brace in the 62nd minute. His eighth goal of the tournament stemmed from a perfect through ball by Solomon Asante as Kalaba finished with a crisp left-footed strike into the roof of the net.

MO Bejaia finally had something to cheer about with 75 minutes on the clock as Sofiane Khadir pulled a goal back by sliding the ball past the onrushing Sylvain Gbohouo.

The Crabs' joy, though, was short lived as Jonathan Bolingi restored parity two minutes later to secure their first title following their defeat in the 2013 showpiece to CS Sfaxien.

Mazembe will as a result face Caf Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Super Cup next year.

TP Mazembe (2) 4 (Bope 7' Kalaba 43' 62' Bolingi 77')

MO Bejaia (0) 1 (Khadir 75')

TP Mazembe: Gbohouo; Kilitsho, Coulibaly, Luyindama, Mpeko - Bope, Kalaba (Kanda 84'), Adjei (Koffi 77'), Assale - Asante (Adama Traore 69'), Bolingi

MO Bejaia: Rahmani; Benettayeb (Belkacemi 67'), Rahal, Khadir, Sidibe, Athmani, Betorangal, Baouali, Salhi, Ferhat (Yesli 61') - Yaya