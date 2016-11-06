Scottish League: Rogic on scoresheet as Celtic ease to victory

In-form Australian international Tom Rogic scored as Celtic increased their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 10 points with a 3-0 win at home to 10-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Goals by Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths and Rogic ensured Celtic exacted revenge for Inverness being the only side to take points off them this season -- a 2-2 draw in September.

Celtic are 10 points clear of Aberdeen -- who beat Partick Thistle 2-1 on Friday -- with a game in hand, although bitter rivals Rangers could close to within nine points if they beat Ross County away on Sunday.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with victory after a tough run of games.

"Inverness are a difficult team to play against and our game plan was disrupted," said Rodgers.

"We adjusted it at half time and, within a matter of minutes, we scored the goal and, from there, we were dominant in the second half.

"It was very pleasing after four games when we have been travelling."

Inverness manager Richie Foran was disappointed in his side's display.

Tom Rogic (R) fired home a third goal for Celtic in the 83rd minute of their match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, on November 5, 2016 (AFP)

