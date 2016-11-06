Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ligue 1: Falcao scores double as Monaco hit six

Radamel Falcao continued his return to prominence on Saturday with a brace as Monaco kept up their superb form by thumping Nancy 6-0 at the Stade Louis II.

Falcao's goals, the second of which came from the penalty spot, were followed by a Kylian Mbappe strike moments after his second-half introduction.

Guido Carrillo added two late goals either side of a Fabinho penalty as the principality club moved clear in second place in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders and local rivals Nice.

The win also underlined Monaco's status as the most prolific side in Europe's big five leagues -- they are averaging three goals a game after 12 matches and have scored at least six goals on three separate occasions since the start of October.

"We are doing better this year, providing a spectacle," said coach Leonardo Jardim.

"We are also pleased to have the best attack in Europe ahead of Barcelona with Messi, Suarez and Neymar."

It was all too much for Nancy, who are on the brink of being bought out by a Chinese consortium but also languish in the relegation zone.

Monaco's Guido Carrillo (L) vies with Nancy defender Erick Cabaco Almada (R) on November 5, 2016 at the "Louis II Stadium" in Monaco (AFP)

