Liverpool 6-1 Watford: Reds go top after emphatic win [Photos]

Liverpool dismantled Watford at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, moving top of the Premier League table with a 6-1 victory.

A scintillating showing was rewarded with goals from Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can in the first half, with Roberto Firmino, Mane again and Georginio Wijnaldum netting in the second period.

However, Daryl Janmaat grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors late on, as Liverpool’s search for a second clean sheet of the season eludes them.

The hosts dominated the opening stages, Coutinho, Firmino and Mane cutting through the Watford defence.

The former dragged a shot wide which really should have hit the target, and also saw a strike crash against the bar – although he was called offside.

Lucas really should have opened the scoring, but fired straight at the diving Gomes from two yards out after a corner fell to him in the area.

Firmino and Mane both went close as the Reds attacked again and again, and the opening goal finally came – Mane sending a wonderful header past Gomes after a well worked short corner.

And before too long the lead was doubled, Coutinho tearing through the centre of the pitch, before drilling a low strike which beat Gomes before he even had time to dive.

That was Gomes' last action, as he was replaced by Costel Pantilimon with an apparent leg injury, and the Romanian stopper was beaten minutes before the break as Liverpool took a three-goal lead.

A lovely break resulted in Lallana crossing to the far post, with Can there to head back across the face of goal and into the far corner.

It had been a dominant showing from Klopp's men, who could have been eight goals to the good at the break.

They started the second half in the same manner, Henderson and Firmino going close – but Watford at least showed some sort of attacking threat.

A nice move involving Amrabat and Janmaat resulted in the latter firing at goal, but the shot was straight down Karius' throat, making it an easy save.

And that attack was a rare one, with Liverpool making it 4-0 shortly before the 60 minute mark, Firmino tapping Lallana's cut-back home.

The Brazilian then turned provider, setting up Mane to net the fifth goal of the game.

The hosts eased off the pressure with the five-goal advantage, and that allowed Watford to press for a consolation goal.

Goalkeeper Karius was twice called into action in quick succession, saving from Capoue and Britos from successive corners, before he again prevented Capoue netting a strike from the edge of the box.

However, the German stopper was finally beaten, Amrabat and Janmaat combining on the edge of the area before the latter sent a low strike past Karius' outstretched arm into the far corner.

He was called into action again a moment later, saving well from Ighalo, before Sturridge – on as a substitute – twice struck the bar as he chases his first Premier League goal of the season.

And a Sturridge shot saved by Pantilimon fell to Wijnaldum, who rounded off the victory with the seventh goal of the match in injury time, capping a performance which sends Liverpool top of the league.

