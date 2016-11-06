Premier League: Conte warns Hazard not to rest on his laurels

After a poor campaign last season, Hazard has been revitalised under the leadership of Blues boss Conte and the Belgian capped his recent renaissance with two goals in Chelsea's swaggering victory at Stamford Bridge.

Conte was delighted to see Hazard displaying the skills that saw him voted player of the year during Chelsea's title-winning campaign in 2014-15, but the demanding Italian wants this current purple patch to continue for the rest of the season.

"Eden Hazard played an impressive game. We all know he is a talented player," said Conte after his team replaced Manchester City at the top of the table.

"I see he is working a lot for the team and his teammates are very happy for this. He must continue, he is showing his talent in every game."

Hazard now has seven Chelsea goals this season and has netted in their last four Premier League matches after scoring only six times in the whole of last season.

The 25-year-old was reported to have grown disillusioned with Jose Mourinho prior to his sacking as Chelsea manager last December.

But Hazard has rediscovered his enthusiasm this term and his vibrant displays have been instrumental in Chelsea winning their last five league matches.

"It was an unbelievable win. We scored five beautiful goals and could have scored more," Hazard said.

"I am enjoying my football, we are playing well, we are creating a lot of chances and scoring a lot of goals.

"Top of the table is a good place and we want to stay there until the end."

