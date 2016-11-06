Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 6 November 2016 13:36 CET

Manny Pacquiao claims WBO welterweight title on return to the ring

By BBC

Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring to score a unanimous decision over champion Jessie Vargas to claim the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Former eight-division world champion Pacquiao, 37, had announced his retirement after beating Timothy Bradley in April.

The judges scored the bout 114-113, 118-109 and 118-109 in favour of the veteran Filipino.

His former world title rival Floyd Mayweather Jr had a ringside seat.

“Not bad,” Mayweather said, giving Pacquiao a thumbs up after the fight.

Mayweather beat Pacquiao to become the undisputed welterweight champion in May 2015 in what was billed as “the fight of the century”.

“I invited him to be here tonight,” Pacquiao said. When asked if the two could meet again, he replied: “We’ll see.”

Pacquiao returned to what he called his “passion” after quitting boxing to win election to the senate in the Philippines.

Despite giving away 10 years to his opponent, Pacquiao fought with more intensity and energy.

Pacquiao pressed the fight from the opening bell, trying to score a knockdown. He looked as if he would when he caught Vargas with a straight left that put him on the canvas in the second, but Vargas got up quickly.

Vargas had difficulty dealing with Pacquiao’s speed, but was more than willing to trade punches to try to lure him into a brawl.

He succeeded in the eighth, but came off worse when he suffered a cut in an accidental clash of heads. Pacquiao increasingly dominated in the final rounds to close out an emphatic victory.

“I feel I could have done more but every round I tried to knock him out,” Pacquiao said.

Sports News

sight and insight are not same. they both use the eye,though.
By: lamptey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img