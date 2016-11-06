Atsu! Bless you! Newcastle United fans hail Christian Atsu...again!

Christian Atsu's third minute goal ensure the Magpies made another quickfire start at St James' Park as they beat Cardiff 2-1.

It is the third time in as many home games that the Magpies have struck early. Ayoze Perez gave them the lead against Ipswich in the very first minute, while Ciaran Clark's 11th minute effort set them on their way to a 3-1 triumph over Brenford.

Rafa Benitez's men once again struck early as Atsu scored his second goal for the club. After some neat build up play, Aleksandar Mitrovic got into the box before slotting in the Ghana international, who made no mistake.

The early goal pleased United fans on social media who are happy their side are beginning to make a habit of getting off to a fast start.

Atsu is wasted on Chelsea. Let's keep him. Save them sending back out on loan again next season. #nufc — Blowin' A Gayle! (@AnotherNUFCView) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

