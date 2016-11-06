Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Christian Atsu: Ghana winger earns plaudits from Rafael Benitez

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has heaped praises on Ghana winger Christian Atsu for his opener in the Magpies' 2-1 victory win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Atsu opened the scoring in the third minute and Yoan Gouffran added a second seconds before half-time.

play Rafa Benitez' side claimed their seventh consecutive victory in the Championship

