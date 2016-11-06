Bolga All Stars set to name Nuru Amadu as new trainer

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Bolga All Stars are set to name former Wa All Stars coach Nuru Amadu as their trainer in the coming days, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The highly rated tactician has held advanced talks with the leadership of the Bolga-based side and is expected to sign a two-year deal with them.

Nuru who has gathered enough experience in his association with many Ghana Premier League clubs including Aduana Stars and Medeama SC is expected to guide the side to maintain their Premiership status if he finally puts pen to paper.

The former Wa All Stars coach resigned as head coach of Aduana Stars after three matches in the just ended Ghana Premier League following the side's poor start.

He quickly joined the technical team of Medeama SC assisting them to get to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bolga All Stars qualified from Zone One of the GN Bank Division One League and are the first side from Bolga to have qualified to play in the elite football division of Ghana.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

