Ghana's U20 female national team the Black Princesses thrashed Australian female side South Edge Comets by 10-0 in a friendly on Saturday evening ahead of the kickoff of the 2016 U20 FIFA Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Goals from Sandra Owusu Ansah, Jane Ayieyam, Priscila Adubea, Wasila Soale, Lily Lawrence and Veronica Appiah were enough to give the beautiful Ghanaian ladies the heavy win.

Sandra Owusu Ansah found the back of the net thrice with Priscila Adubea and Jane Ayieyam all getting braces.

Wasila Diwura Soale, Lily Niber Lawrence and Veronica Appiah all scored a goal each to complete the massacre.

This is the second friendly by the team as they had earlier won 6-0 in a low profile game upon arrival in Australia to wrap up preparations for the tournament.

This game is a medium profile game for the team as they look to play a high profile game ahead of the November 13 kickoff of the tournament.

Coach Didi Dramani in an interview with GHANAsoccernet.com from their base in Australia said the score line was not the most important thing for his side as it was to test the speed and endurance levels of the team.

'We kept the ball more and played more attacking and forward passing game. We tried to alter between high and medium pressing and won more balls in the opposition's half. The speed and endurance base of the players are very encouraging,' Didi said after the game.

'The score line was not so important but how we played and the decision each player took with or without the ball was very significant to me,' he added.

Didi Dramani's side will play JRC Strikers on Tuesday to complete their friendlies and move to Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

