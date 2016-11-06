Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
6 November 2016

Prodigious midfielder Osei-Kwadwo on target for Sonnenhof in German lower-tier league

Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei-Kwadwo cemented the victory for SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach as they beat Mainz 05 2-0 in an away clash in the German Liga 3 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old found the back of the net with a beautiful strike in the 72nd minute at the Stadion am Bruchweg.

Lucas Roser tailored an incisive cross from the right and the Kaiserslautern loanee outjumped his marker to head the ball past the hosts keeper for his second goal in four games.

Kwadwo joined Sonnenhof before the start of the season on loan from Kaiserslautern.

