Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt believes Marcel Appiah can solve Osnabruck defensive problems

Ghanaian forward Okyere Kwasi Wriedt believes his Ghanaian compatriot Marcel Appiah holds the aces to solve VfL Osnabruck's defensive problems.

Appiah, a former Eredivisie star, joined the third-tier side in the summer transfer window.

Osnabruck acquired the German-born as replacement for stalwart David Pisot who left the club to join a Bundesliga 2 side.

And, Okyere believes Appiah has the solutions for their defensive problems.

"Coach Joe Enochs informed us about the departure of Dave Pisot. Of course, we were surprised, but we respect his desire to leave for the 2nd Bundesliga. The club had responded quickly with the acquisition of Marcel Appiah and was well prepared for such a situation. In addition, we have Tobias Willers another experienced interior defender with quality who also scored in Bremen," he said in an interview with German outlet Liga3 Online.

Okyere himself joined Osnabruck before the start of the season from fourth-tier side SK Hansa where he bagged 23 league goals and has bagged three (3) league goals.

