Hearts of Oak accepts resignation of goalkeeper's trainer

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Nov 05, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak Limited has accepted the resignation letter of their goalkeeper's trainer Nassam Yakubu.

Nassam who doubled as the Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer tendered in his resignation days after the stand in coach for the club, Yaw Preko also tendered in his resignation letter.

In a release from Hearts Secretariat and signed by the public relations officer, Mr. Kwame Opare Addo said, the board has accepted the resignation letter from the former Medeama SC goalkeeper's trainer.

'The board and management of Accra Hearts of Oak wish to inform the general public especially supporters of the club that, it has today received a request by Mr. Nassam Yakubu to resign his position as the goalkeeper's trainer of the club.

The club is thereby urging the phobia family and the general public to respect the decision by Nassam.

'The club wishes to appeal to the general public to respect the decision by Mr. Nassam Yakubu since he indicated that it was influenced by private and personal reasons.

'The club wishes him well in all his future endeavour'.

GNA