Austria-based defender Kadri Mohammed holds no grudges over Ghana snub

Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed insists he holds no grudges against Ghana coach Avram Grant for overlooking him in his squad to face Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 20-year-old center-back could not make the grades in the former Chelsea manager's 23-man squad.

But the Austria Wien player says he is not worried by the snub and has quashed earlier rumours claiming he is angry over his exclusion by the Israeli gaffer.

"I'm not worried about my exclusion from the Black Stars squad to face Egypt," he told Obuasi based radio station Time FM

"Those stories circulating are false, I don't owe the Black Stars but am still working hard to return to the team.

"I even thank God my name is missing in the squad because I don't know what may have happened to at the team," he concluded.

The former AshantiGold defender joined Austria Wien on a four-year contract in the summer's transfer window.

