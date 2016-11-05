Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 5 November 2016 21:55 CET

Dreams FC enter race to sign Liberty Professionals wunderkind Latif Blessing

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have joined giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars in a hot race to sign Liberty Professionals necromancer Latif Blessing.

The 19-year-old has denied reports he is close to joining Kotoko while Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars maintain a strong interest in the winger.

Dreams are the latest to enter the race to land the attacker who notched 14 goals in the league last season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The only Languages Most African Pastors and their respective Churches understand are ' MONEY, FUND-RAISING, SOWING SEEDS, MALAKAI 3:10 and MATTHEW 7:7.
By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img