Dreams FC enter race to sign Liberty Professionals wunderkind Latif Blessing

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have joined giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars in a hot race to sign Liberty Professionals necromancer Latif Blessing.

The 19-year-old has denied reports he is close to joining Kotoko while Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars maintain a strong interest in the winger.

Dreams are the latest to enter the race to land the attacker who notched 14 goals in the league last season.

