Ex-Arsenal ace Owusu-Abeyie on hand to provide assist for NEC in Dutch Eredivisie stalemate

Former Arsenal star Quincy Owusu-Abeyie climbed off the bench late into the game to provide an assist for NEC Nijmegen in their 1-1 draw with FC Groningen in the Dutch top-flight league on Saturday.

The 30-year-old stepped out of the dug-out in the 82nd minute to replace Swedish Mikael Dyrestam and made instant impact by providing the assist for Ferdi Kadioglu in 83rd to level the scoring.

Abeyie has been assist specialist since his move to the club. He has so far provided six Eredivisie assists 10 appearances.

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Reagy Ofosu was unused in the game as he watched the entire duration from the bench.

