Sports News | 5 November 2016 21:10 CET
Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt scores to earn a point for Osnabruck in German third-tier league
Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt scored the opening goal for VfL Osnabruck who shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with FSV Frankfurt in the German third-tier league on Saturday.
The talented forward hit the opener on the 51st minute mark at the osnatel-ARENA.
But his allowed the visitors to equalize in the 66th minute.
The 22-year-old has now scored three (3) league goals in 14 appearances.
By El Akyereko
