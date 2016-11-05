Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt scores to earn a point for Osnabruck in German third-tier league

Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt scored the opening goal for VfL Osnabruck who shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with FSV Frankfurt in the German third-tier league on Saturday.

The talented forward hit the opener on the 51st minute mark at the osnatel-ARENA.

But his allowed the visitors to equalize in the 66th minute.

The 22-year-old has now scored three (3) league goals in 14 appearances.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com