Ghana ace Thomas Partey makes late appearance in Atletico Madrid reverse in La Liga

Ghana international Thomas Partey was introduced late into the second-half by Atletico Madrid who suffered a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Stars midfielder stepped out of the dug-out to replace Gabi in the 73rd minute but he could not help Diego Simeone's men to avoid the defeat at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta in San Sebastian.

Partey, 23, has struggled for game time this season after playing just two of Atleti's 11 La Liga games in the season. Both of his appearances come in off-the-bench minutes.

He has been included in the Ghana squad to face Egypt in Alexandria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier next week.

