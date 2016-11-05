Andy Yiadom: Ghanaian defender features in Barnsley's away draw

Championship side Barnsley FC drew 0-0 with hosts Burton Albion FC in game week 16 of the league, with Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom playing a full 90 minutes for the away side.

The visitors started brightly with striker Adam Armstrong curling an early chance wide of Jon McLaughlin's goal.

Burton lifted their game after the interval and Chris O'Grady almost put them in front against one of his old clubs, but Adam Davies saved well.

Tom Flanagan shot wide with the goal at his mercy and Davies denied O'Grady again as Barnsley held out for a point.

The visitors were boosted by the return of skipper Conor Hourihane from suspension for the meeting of two sides promoted from League One last term.

Burton suffered a setback when Northern Ireland international Jamie Ward had to go off in the 12th minute, with Lucas Akins pushed into the middle to partner O'Grady.

Their second-half pressure forced Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom to switch from 4-4-2 to a 4-5-1 formation with Josh Scowen replacing Armstrong.

The Brewers failed to score in three previous matches against Barnsley and they were frustrated again as Davies made another good stop to keep out Ben Turner's header.

With that draw, Barnsley dropped to 13th place with 21 points, five points away from a Premier League play-off position. Newcastle United currently top the league with 37 points from 16 games played.

