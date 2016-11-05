Andre Ayew: Ghanaian midfielder plays as West Ham and Stoke City share the spoils

Ghana international Andre Ayew was in action for his side West Ham as they were held by Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Slaven Bilic handed Ayew his first start for West Ham at the London Stadium - his second Premier League start of the season after starting the season opener against Chelsea and suffering injury.

The Hammers took the lead when Michail Antonio's header from a Dimitri Payet cross came off Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan and beat keeper Lee Grant at his near post.

West Ham keeper Adrian might have conceded a penalty for a foul on Jonathan Walters but the referee played on and Bojan scored from his team-mate's cross.

Stoke almost snatched a late winner but Adrian palmed a Charlie Adam free-kick wide.

