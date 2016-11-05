Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Prince Buaben: Ghanaian midfielder scores in Hearts' stalemate

Prince Buaben opened the scoring the scoring for Heart of Midlothian in their 2-2 home draw with St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

Hearts had taken the lead with a disputed goal on 25 minutes when Ghana international Prince Buaben header was ruled to have crossed the line despite the efforts of defender Brian Easton.

The visitors recovered and hit back four minutes from the interval with a terrific break upfield that was finished off by Danny Swanson after a defence-splitting pass from Steven MacLean.

Hearts, who replaced goalscorer Buaben with Arnaud Djoum, looked worried on 71 minutes when Wotherspoon crossed to the back post but Swanson just couldn't get enough on his header.

The hosts made another change, this time Muirhead coming on for Watt, while St Johnstone goal hero Swanson was replaced by Kane for the final 10 minutes.

Kane was only on the pitch for six minutes when he poked a Wotherspoon cutback past Hamilton.

However, Paterson was in place to head a Cowie corner down and up into the Saints net to finish the scoring.

