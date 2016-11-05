Albert Adomah: Ghanaian winger plays in Aston Villa win over Blackburn

Albert Adomah played the entire duration of the game for Aston Villa as they secured a vital 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghana international started and played the entire duration of the game after returning from injury.

It was Jonathan Kodjia who proved to be the difference once again, firing in a deadly double to cancel out Sam Gallagher's early second-half opener.

Blackburn looked like a team worthy of their lowly league position but Villa weren't much better until they were fired into life.

Adomah's compatriot, Jordan Ayew, was suspended suspended for the clash.

