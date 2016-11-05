Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
5 November 2016

Ghana's Albert Adomah makes injury return for Aston Villa in victory over Blackburn Rovers

Ghana international Albert Adomah returned to action for Aston Villa and played the entire duration of the game in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The winger was cleared to start for the Villans at the Villa Park and managed Steve Bruce played him for the entire duration of the game.

The 28-year-old was clattered during the first-half of the Second City derby and had to be replaced by Ross McCormack.

His presence on the wings piled pressure on the visitors who could not orchestrate attacks on the home side.

With Jordan Ayew suspended for the clash, Villa relied mostly on the 2014 World Cup Ghana star to impressed on the wings and he lived up to expectations of the home fans.

The former Middlesbrough man was noticed limping getting close to the end of the game but Villa had exhausted their substitution cards.

