Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 5 November 2016 18:55 CET

Reading loanee Tariqe Fosu grabs consolation goal for Colchester United in FA Cup reverse on his birthday

English-born Ghanaian attacker Tariqe Fosu got on the score-sheet for Colchester United as they succumbed to a 2-1 home loss against Chesterfield Town in the English FA Cup on Saturday.

The winger scored the goal on his 21st birthday in the 46th minute of the clash.

The goal restored parity for United after James O'Shea had hit the opener for the away side.

But the hosts still slipped and lost the game, meaning they have exited the competition.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

He saved everyone but couldn't save himself
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img