Reading loanee Tariqe Fosu grabs consolation goal for Colchester United in FA Cup reverse on his birthday

English-born Ghanaian attacker Tariqe Fosu got on the score-sheet for Colchester United as they succumbed to a 2-1 home loss against Chesterfield Town in the English FA Cup on Saturday.

The winger scored the goal on his 21st birthday in the 46th minute of the clash.

The goal restored parity for United after James O'Shea had hit the opener for the away side.

But the hosts still slipped and lost the game, meaning they have exited the competition.

