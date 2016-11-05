Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben on target for Hearts in Scottish Premiership

Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben scored the opener for Heart of Midlothian in their 2-2 home draw with St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The former Ajax Amsterdam Academy graduate headed the Jambos into a 24th minute lead at the Tynecastle but Danny Swanson equalised for the visitors 4 minutes before recess.

The 28-year-old former Watford midfielder was handed just his second start of the season after falling out of favour at the club.

Don Cowie's goal-bound effort was cleared off the line and the Ghanaian arrived at the right time to head the ball home.

The box-to-box midfielder went into the referee's pocket in the 61st minute following a bad challenge on a St Johnstone midfielder.

