Sports News | 5 November 2016 18:10 CET

Winger Christian Atsu strikes to power Newcastle United to victory over Cardiff City

Ghana international Christian Atsu struck the opening goal to inspire Newcastle United to a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Chelsea loanee raced the Magpies into a 3rd minute lead at the St James' Park with a staggering finish from around the area.

Aleksandar Mitrovic unselfishly rolled the ball to the AFCON 2015 Most Valuable Player and he picked his spot with a delirious finish.

Atsu has now netted twice in 9 Championship games for the Rafael Benitez's men. His first goal of the season came in a 1-0 away win over Rotherham United.

After scoring the opener, the winger perpetually tormented and harassed the City defence with his blistering pace, nimble-foot and artistry.

French international Yoan Gouffran cushioned the lead and put Newcastle in firm control after scoring the second goal moments before the break.

Atsu came close to increasing the tally for Newcastle four minutes into the second-half. The Chelsea loan star cut inside the right and sent a powerful left-footed effort which came off a City defender and deflected for corner.

He was replaced in the 90th minute of the game.
Ghanaian judge ?...... Heavenly devil !
