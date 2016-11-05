Maestro! Andre Ayew celebrates Abedi Pele birthday

Ghana and West Ham attacker Andre Ayew has wished his father Abedi Ayew Pele a happy birthday.

The Ghana football legend who turns 52 today, Saturday, November 5, 2015 captained the senior national team of Ghana and is considered by many experts as the best African footballer of all time.

Ayew in celebration took to social media to wish his father a happy birthday with the caption:"Happy birthday DADâ¤ï¸ it's ur day BOSS Thank you for everything .. GOD bless u MAESTRO 10..."

Happy birthday DADâ¤ï¸ it's ur day BOSS Thank you for everything .. GOD bless u MAESTRO 10... â¤ https://t.co/X745vtQ8Cm — AndrÃ© Ayew (@AyewAndre) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

