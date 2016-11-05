Black Stars newbie Alhassan Wakaso to arrive in camp on Sunday

As a sign of tremendous seriousness and professional work ethics Alhassan Wakaso will join the earliest flight to Dubai as he looks to make it into the first eleven of the Black Stars team.

The tough tackling midfielder has won the hearts of many with his consistent performance week in and week out in the Portuguese League.

Blessed with incomparable energy Wakaso will be fighting the holding midfield role in Avram Grant's 4-2-3-1 formation he has adopted since the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Alhassan is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the Portuguese league and was recently described by his club president as one of the best buys of the club in the last century.

The Black Stars are in desperate need of points in the World Cup qualifiers and Mr Grant is leaving no stone unturned as he bid to seize the Egyptian fortress of Alexandria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com