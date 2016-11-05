Elder brother of Alhassan Wakaso, Mubarak is not surprised that his younger brother has been called up for the World Cup qualifiers and tips the energetic midfielder to serve his nation well.

The Rio Ave midfielder is just one of two debutantes in the crack team named for the crucial world Cup qualifiers slated for the 13th of November.

'For me I know very well what Alhassan can do so I am very happy for him and he know what this means,' Wakaso said

'H has worked really hard for his opportunity in the last few years and I am sure he is ready for it.'

'Some Ghanaians are not sure of him but they will be surprised by his over contribution.'

