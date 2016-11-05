Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 5 November 2016 14:25 CET

Mubarak Wakaso not surprised by younger brother Alhassan’s call up, tips him for greater things

Elder brother of Alhassan Wakaso, Mubarak is not surprised that his younger brother has been called up for the World Cup qualifiers and tips the energetic midfielder to serve his nation well.

The Rio Ave midfielder is just one of two debutantes in the crack team named for the crucial world Cup qualifiers slated for the 13th of November.

'For me I know very well what Alhassan can do so I am very happy for him and he know what this means,' Wakaso said

'H has worked really hard for his opportunity in the last few years and I am sure he is ready for it.'

'Some Ghanaians are not sure of him but they will be surprised by his over contribution.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

My problem is that I have no problem
By: Bismark Omari Somua
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img