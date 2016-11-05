Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 5 November 2016 12:10 CET

WAFA SC U17 reach final of Tournoi Des Talents Des Lagunes in Ivory Coast

WAFA SC U17 team have reached the final the 2016 Tournoi Des Talents Des Lagunes in Ivory Coast.

They beat Ivoire Academy 6-3 in the semi-final on Friday to book their place.

Coach Sadiq Abubakar's boys beat Fola FC 4-1 in their opening Group B match and lost their second match 2-0 to Leader Foot who were player docked points for fielding an unqualified player.

Their final league match was a 1-0 win over Asec Mimosas.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

YOU CANNOT LOVE SOMEONE YOU ALWAYS CRITICIZE
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img