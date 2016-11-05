WAFA SC U17 reach final of Tournoi Des Talents Des Lagunes in Ivory Coast

WAFA SC U17 team have reached the final the 2016 Tournoi Des Talents Des Lagunes in Ivory Coast.

They beat Ivoire Academy 6-3 in the semi-final on Friday to book their place.

Coach Sadiq Abubakar's boys beat Fola FC 4-1 in their opening Group B match and lost their second match 2-0 to Leader Foot who were player docked points for fielding an unqualified player.

Their final league match was a 1-0 win over Asec Mimosas.

