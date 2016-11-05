Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku has assured teaming fans of the club that they will play in the upcoming Ghana Premier League despite rumours that they will be demoted.

The Dawu-based side was promoted into the Ghana Premier League last season but their promotion was challenged by Division One League side Tema Youth for using an unqualified player when the two sides met.

Tema Youth protested the matter at the Disciplinary Committee level but Dreams FC were found innocent by the committee which compelled the complainant to move to Appeals and Review Committee but all proved Dreams innocent.

President of Tema Youth FC Osei Parmer proceeded to the Court of Arbitration for Sports at FIFA where the Ghana FA has been directed to set up a new legal panel to adjudicate the matter.

Many have argued that since the player involved was banned by the Player Status Committee for changing his name to play for Dreams FC, the Still Believe lads will be in trouble.

But Kurt says; 'I can assure the entire Dreams FC family that we shall play in the upcoming Ghana Premier League and nothing will stop us.'

'We believe in our legal team and we are fully confident that we are innocent of the charges. So everyone should just remain calm and trust in the leadership,' he added.

The Ghana FA has already set up a new Legal Panel to handle the matter and they have even commenced sittings on the matter which is likely to be ruled on before the start of the new season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com